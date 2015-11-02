4 Things Your Small Business Needs to Spend More Money OnPosted by Pixel_pro under Marketing
From https://www.pixelproductionsinc.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: businessgross on February 23, 2018 11:53 pm
4 Things Your Small Business Needs to Spend More Money On
There’s no shortage on expenses when it comes to running a small business, but there are few things that should take priority.
Starting a business is an investment that exerts more than just your professional engagement. Young entrepreneurs have to invest themselves emotionally and more importantly – financially. With that said it is important to understand the survival rate your small businesses stands against. In the U.S. more than 50% of small business owners have to close their doors during the first 5 years of their existence. That is a grim statistic that can be tackled by investing into areas that often get overlooked.
There’s no shortage on expenses when it comes to running a small business, but there are few things that should take priority.
Starting a business is an investment that exerts more than just your professional engagement. Young entrepreneurs have to invest themselves emotionally and more importantly – financially. With that said it is important to understand the survival rate your small businesses stands against. In the U.S. more than 50% of small business owners have to close their doors during the first 5 years of their existence. That is a grim statistic that can be tackled by investing into areas that often get overlooked.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Dhiraj Das @linktons Brings Passion to the Web
The story of how Dhiraj Das brought Linktons.com to the Web is a reminder of how important passion becomes when … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments