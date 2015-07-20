4 Psychology-Based Design Tips For Eye-Catching Packaging Design - crowdspring BlogPosted by RossKimbarovsky under Marketing
From https://www.crowdspring.com 1 day 1 hour 58 minutes ago
Made Hot by: kevind on November 16, 2017 3:41 pm
With thousands of products on store shelves, eye-catching packaging design is the only on-the-spot tool you have to encourage sales. Here are four psychology-based design tips for improving product packaging design, and ultimately, increasing revenue.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Michele Welch: BizSugar "Contributor of the Week"
Woo-hoo! It's that time again. So, please put your hands together (or better yet, give us a nice tweet, Facebook … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments