3 Signs That Your eCommerce Conversion Strategy Is Broken (And How To Fix It) - ChannelSightPosted by Lisa256 under Marketing
From https://www.channelsight.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: kingofcontent92 on October 23, 2017 8:53 am
A scary statistic: the failure rate for eCommerce businesses is between 80 and 97 percent. In India, with its population of 1.3 billion people, eCommerce is struggling: Amazon, Flipkart, and Snapdeal made a loss of over 100 million Rupees in 2016.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Michelle Mangen @mmangen Beats Commuting Blues
Imagine living in Wisconsin, not known for its mild winters, and having a job that forces you to commute 100 miles one … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments