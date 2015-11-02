20
Vote
4 Comment

3 Major Considerations: In-House vs Marketing Agency

3 Major Considerations: In-House vs Marketing Agency Avatar Posted by erikemanuelli under Marketing
From https://www.digitalcurrent.com 1 day 18 minutes ago
Made Hot by: namaserajesh on June 12, 2018 6:33 am
The age-old debate — but times change.

Here’s exactly what you need to know in 2018 (& beyond) for maximum marketing efficiency & ROI.

Let’s dive into 3 major considerations you need to be aware of before publishing that job advert (or calling a digital agency).

PLUS: Check out the downloadable cost calculator and quiz to further assist your decision-making process…



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by pvariel
5 hours ago

Hey Sam,

Glad to hear from you again!

Good to know that you liked it!!!

Wish you the same.

Keep sharing.

Best

~Phil
- 1 +



Written by Sam-Hurley
16 hours ago

Hey Erik!

Thanks for sharing this one with the BizSugar community, man!

Did you discover anything new?

Catch you soon!

-Sam-
- 0 +



Written by pvariel
16 hours ago

Hey Erik,

Thanks for yet another wonderful share.

Sam nailed it on the head! Yes, he found out some new theories which many missed to bring out. He did an amazing job with this post as usual. Thanks, Sam for the informative share.

May you both have a great time of sharing ahead. :-)

Best

~Phil
- 1 +



Written by Sam-Hurley
16 hours ago

Thanks so much, Phil! Always love reading your comments ... They always bring a smile, my friend! :)

Have a wonderful week (& cheers for reading!!!),

-Sam-
- 1 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Shane Gibson @ShaneGibson Takes Social Marketing to a Global Audience

If you have any doubts about the power of social media as a global marketing tool, just talk to Shane Gibson. As … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Share your small business tips with the community!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop