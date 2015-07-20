17
Vote
0 Comment
To attract and retain customers, it’s vital that consumers view your business as a welcome and pleasant part of their lives. Build that comfort factor in three ways. First, let your market know the people behind the business, so they can establish a personal connection. Second, give away free products or a free month of service to new prospects, and offer existing customers incentives that make them valued. Third, make your ‘About Us’ page feel like you’re showing off a family that is made up of people who share the same interests and values as their customers.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Roy Opata Olende @RoyBoss Targets Employee Engagement

Roy Opata Olende has some insight what will make your employees work more effectively. He didn't plan to become … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop