3 Key Pieces of Advice That Will Make Your Company More Likeable to Your CustomersPosted by tabithajeannaylor under Marketing
From https://www.tabithanaylor.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: fundpr on August 30, 2017 8:57 am
To attract and retain customers, it’s vital that consumers view your business as a welcome and pleasant part of their lives. Build that comfort factor in three ways. First, let your market know the people behind the business, so they can establish a personal connection. Second, give away free products or a free month of service to new prospects, and offer existing customers incentives that make them valued. Third, make your ‘About Us’ page feel like you’re showing off a family that is made up of people who share the same interests and values as their customers.
