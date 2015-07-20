To attract and retain customers, it’s vital that consumers view your business as a welcome and pleasant part of their lives. Build that comfort factor in three ways. First, let your market know the people behind the business, so they can establish a personal connection. Second, give away free products or a free month of service to new prospects, and offer existing customers incentives that make them valued. Third, make your ‘About Us’ page feel like you’re showing off a family that is made up of people who share the same interests and values as their customers.

