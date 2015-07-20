16
Vote
0 Comment

3 Inspiring Examples of Improbable Brand Comebacks

3 Inspiring Examples of Improbable Brand Comebacks Avatar Posted by Connelly under Marketing
From http://thinkmonsters.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: OpenSourceMedia on July 20, 2017 7:18 pm
Can a brand come back from the edge of irrelevance to become relevant again? Yes, but it doesn't happen often. Here are a trio of big brands that have successfully scaled the comeback mountain.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Devan Perine @devanmarie Is Community Manager at EnMast

Businesses owners are in need of advice. But sometimes they haven't got the budget for the experience they require. … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop