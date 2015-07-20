3 Compelling Product Packaging Design Strategies To Turn Millennials and Gen Z Into Zealous AdvocatesPosted by RossKimbarovsky under Marketing
Millennials and Gen Z dominate product sales today and will continue to wield a great influence well into the future. Here's a look a look at important packaging design trends and how you can catch the attention of the most valuable spending generations in the history of the nation.
