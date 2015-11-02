30
Vote
2 Comment

3 B2B Marketing Trends to Not Ignore in 2018 & Beyond

3 B2B Marketing Trends to Not Ignore in 2018 & Beyond Avatar Posted by erikemanuelli under Marketing
From https://www.digitalcurrent.com 1 day 7 hours ago
Made Hot by: nirmalablog on April 17, 2018 11:32 am
Companies are allocating more budget to marketing, year on year. Without the knowledge to efficiently and effectively spend, those marketing dollars are going to be wasted…

Generating leads, actually proving ROI, and securing budget in the first place are the top three challenges that collective marketing departments face!

In a digital landscape so fiercely competitive, B2B brands need to first accommodate the wider ‘hot topics’ before deciding on any granular details — like what channels or technology to utilize.


It’s a multi-step approach that ultimately serves to maximize profit.


Here are three panoramic trends and encompassing events shaping your marketing strategy in 2018 and beyond…




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by ravichahar
5 hours ago

Hi Erik,

Social media marketing is a thing but it's not easy now. Everyone is running after stats.
- 0 +



Written by Sam-Hurley
6 hours ago

Erik!

Thanks for sharing this one with the BizSugar community! :D

Fascinating topics to consider — I especially found the new 'generation' research most eye-opening (and it should be for any B2B brand).

Cheers again!

Sam :)))
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Cendrine Marrouat Makes Social Media A Work of Art @cendrinemedia

To reach a wider audience and sell more of whatever product you create in business today, it is first necessary to … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop