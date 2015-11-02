Companies are allocating more budget to marketing, year on year. Without the knowledge to efficiently and effectively spend, those marketing dollars are going to be wasted…



Generating leads, actually proving ROI, and securing budget in the first place are the top three challenges that collective marketing departments face!



In a digital landscape so fiercely competitive, B2B brands need to first accommodate the wider ‘hot topics’ before deciding on any granular details — like what channels or technology to utilize.





It’s a multi-step approach that ultimately serves to maximize profit.





Here are three panoramic trends and encompassing events shaping your marketing strategy in 2018 and beyond…

