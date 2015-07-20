In content marketing, all we needed to focus was on what matters to our target customers.



But since the content is getting overloaded and every day each customer is deluged with numerous subscriptions, it is a time we also start focusing on who matters to them?



In general, people trust their friends, relatives and their word of mouth opinions than marketers like us. It is because they are very much aware of the fact that marketers exist to sell something to them.

