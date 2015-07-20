18
Vote
1 Comment

3 Amazing Influencer Tools I Trust for B2B Marketing

3 Amazing Influencer Tools I Trust for B2B Marketing Avatar Posted by MashaKaran under Marketing
From http://www.alphagamma.eu 2 days ago
Made Hot by: Copysugar on January 5, 2017 10:43 am
In content marketing, all we needed to focus was on what matters to our target customers.

But since the content is getting overloaded and every day each customer is deluged with numerous subscriptions, it is a time we also start focusing on who matters to them?

In general, people trust their friends, relatives and their word of mouth opinions than marketers like us. It is because they are very much aware of the fact that marketers exist to sell something to them.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

I will check out Buzzstream mentioned in the post.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Lisa Buben @Lisapatb Will Inspire Your Business

Lisa Buben knows there's no such thing as a free lunch. But she might never have broken into online marketing without … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Ti Roberts

Ti Roberts Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop