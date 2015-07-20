16
25 Ideas to Boost Your Business Curb Appeal

25 Ideas to Boost Your Business Curb Appeal - https://smallbiztrends.com Avatar Posted by stillwagon428 under Marketing
Why is curb appeal important for your store? An enormous 95% of customers say that the external appearance of a store is one of the main influences on their decision on where to shop. But how exactly do you improve the appearance of your store, to make it welcoming and appealing to as many customers as possible? Follow these tips.



