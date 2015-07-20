17
Vote
1 Comment

2017 Mid-Year Content Marketing Checkup

2017 Mid-Year Content Marketing Checkup Avatar Posted by StellaShveyqgd under Marketing
From http://contentmarketinginstitute.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: deanuk on June 24, 2017 5:33 pm
The months of mid-year-content-marketing-checkupJune and July are the perfect time to reflect on your content marketing strategy. What’s working? What isn’t? What needs to change going into the fall season?




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
2 hours 59 minutes ago

Interesting ideas on how to do a mid-year review. I like the suggestion to "grow a speaker" at your company, and as a podcaster, I agree with the notion of an audio revolution.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Lisa Buben @Lisapatb Will Inspire Your Business

Lisa Buben knows there's no such thing as a free lunch. But she might never have broken into online marketing without … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Ti Roberts

Ti Roberts Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop