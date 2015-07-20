20 KILLER Marketing Strategies for Small Businesses You Can Use TodayPosted by IzaakJC under Marketing
From https://appinstitute.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: logistico on August 10, 2018 6:57 am
Every business needs marketing to succeed. Follow these 20 killer marketing strategies to supercharge your business today.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Matt Telfer @mattelfer Takes Practical Approach to Digital
Matt Telfer loves marketing. Though today he works for one of the U.K.'s largest domain and hosting companies, he … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments
4 hours ago
My only question: why use the word, "KILLER" in the headline? ;)