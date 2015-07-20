13 Experts Share How to Build a Well-Run Content TeamPosted by kimonos under Marketing
From http://contentmarketinginstitute.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: bizyolk on October 4, 2017 9:01 am
Content marketing costs 62% less than traditional marketing yet produces almost three times as many leads. It’s easy to see why 89% of B2B marketers use content marketing as part of their strategies.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Rachel Parker @resonancesocial Makes Social Sensational
You may have heard this story before. Dedicated, experienced corporate professional grows tired of the lack of … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments