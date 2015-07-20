19
Vote
2 Comment

12 Brand Personality Types To Consider For Revved-Up Retention

12 Brand Personality Types To Consider For Revved-Up Retention Avatar Posted by erikemanuelli under Marketing
From https://postfunnel.com 20 hours ago
Made Hot by: Sam-Hurley on January 22, 2018 7:44 pm
Vibrant personality is the key to leaving your competition in the dust — Is your brand TRULY memorable? Inject some character and learn from market leaders




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by Sam-Hurley
6 hours ago

Thanks a bunch for sharing this one here, Erik! #LEGEND
- 0 +



Written by erikemanuelli
12 minutes ago

Thank you for writing this interesting post.

My favorite one is indeed Type #2: The Explorer.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

25 Blogging Platforms for Business

With the growing importance of online marketing, having a blog has become a huge part of running a … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop