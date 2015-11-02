17
Vote
0 Comment
The Burger Shack opened in 2012. The restaurant was established with the aim of using local vendors and high-quality ingredients to make fresh, natural and healthy burgers. The Burger Shack competes effectively against huge numbers of fast food chains within several minutes’ drive.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Diane Seltzer @SBMarketingTool Talks Marketing Impact

Diane Seltzer believes you don’t have to be a big business to make a big impact. With that philosophy in mind, … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop