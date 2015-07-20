16
Vote
1 Comment

Why face to face meetings are still crucial

Why face to face meetings are still crucial Avatar Posted by previsomedia under Management
From https://www.andmeetings.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: problogger78 on December 27, 2017 1:45 pm
Despite rapid advances in technology that have changed the face of business, nothing quite compares with face-to-face meetings.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
2 hours 56 minutes ago

Ivan: How often do you have face-to-face meetings?
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Mike Abasov @Mike_Abasov Serves Business With a Smile

The smile on Mike Abasov's face reflects the joy he feels every time he helps entrepreneurs reach their … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Share your small business tips with the community!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop