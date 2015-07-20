Why face to face meetings are still crucialPosted by previsomedia under Management
From https://www.andmeetings.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: problogger78 on December 27, 2017 1:45 pm
Despite rapid advances in technology that have changed the face of business, nothing quite compares with face-to-face meetings.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Mike Abasov @Mike_Abasov Serves Business With a Smile
The smile on Mike Abasov's face reflects the joy he feels every time he helps entrepreneurs reach their … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments
2 hours 56 minutes ago