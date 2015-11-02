Which Trump Plans Will Affect Your Small Business Most?Posted by fundera under Management
From https://www.fundera.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: robinandy58 on January 29, 2017 3:45 pm
Prior to this November’s 2016 election, we looked closely at how Donald Trump planned to help small business in the United States if elected.
Now that Trump has been sworn into office and the first 100-days plan is underway, what should you—the small business owner—watch for?
Here are two big things for small business owners to keep on their radar.
Now that Trump has been sworn into office and the first 100-days plan is underway, what should you—the small business owner—watch for?
Here are two big things for small business owners to keep on their radar.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Woo-hoo! It's Sherryl Perry: BizSugar "Contributor of the Week"
As anyone who regularly visits the BizSugar community knows, we absolutely love our contributors. Contributors … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments
2 hours 7 minutes ago