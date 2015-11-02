17
Vote
1 Comment

Which Trump Plans Will Affect Your Small Business Most?

Which Trump Plans Will Affect Your Small Business Most? Avatar Posted by fundera under Management
From https://www.fundera.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: robinandy58 on January 29, 2017 3:45 pm
Prior to this November’s 2016 election, we looked closely at how Donald Trump planned to help small business in the United States if elected.

Now that Trump has been sworn into office and the first 100-days plan is underway, what should you—the small business owner—watch for?

Here are two big things for small business owners to keep on their radar.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
2 hours 7 minutes ago

Trump is a mixed bag, to say it at least. His idea to cut the red tape and to start with deregulation is good. His acts of protectionism with tariffs and closed borders, is a bad omen for the future.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Woo-hoo! It's Sherryl Perry: BizSugar "Contributor of the Week"

As anyone who regularly visits the BizSugar community knows, we absolutely love our contributors. Contributors … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop