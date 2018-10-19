What is a 9 80 Work Schedule? Is it Right for Your Business?Posted by stillwagon428 under Management
Forget 9 to 5. Today’s working schedule is all about 9/80. A 9/80 working schedule refers to a two-week period that involves employees working eight 9-hour days and one 8-hour day with one day off every other week.
