16
Vote
1 Comment
Are you looking for an easy way to make your employees happy? Consider starting a “summer Friday” policy. More than four in 10 companies are doing so this summer, according to a survey by CEB — a 20 percent increase from 2015.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
1 hour 7 minutes ago

T.G.I.Friday! ;)
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Dhiraj Das @linktons Brings Passion to the Web

The story of how Dhiraj Das brought Linktons.com to the Web is a reminder of how important passion becomes when … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop