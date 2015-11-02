17
Vote
1 Comment

Using Procrastination Productively for Small Businesses

Using Procrastination Productively for Small Businesses Avatar Posted by erikemanuelli under Management
From http://smallbiztricks.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: deanuk on July 26, 2017 8:30 am
Most people have procrastinated at some point in their work lives. Whether they were masters of procrastination in college or they’ve only recently started to feel tempted into putting off work, they can use this time in a productive fashion. You might be shocked to hear that procrastination can actually be productive, but you’ll find that it can be when you don’t just stare at the wallpaper.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Erik: Interesting way of looking at procrastination! ;)
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Contributor of the Week Tom Shivers: Capturing Success

Who would have guessed that two decades ago, BizSugar Contributor of the Week Tom Shivers' career dissatisfaction would … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop