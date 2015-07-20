Use Science To Avoid Bad Business DecisionsPosted by RossKimbarovsky under Management
If you’ve recently made a bad decision (or a baker’s dozen of them), you are not alone. Not a single person is immune from making bad decisions. Humans make mistakes. In this post/video, learn the science behind decision fatigue and what you can do to avoid it (and bad decisions) in the future.
