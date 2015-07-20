When it comes to large corporations, it doesn’t really matter if a few bad eggs get hired — there are plenty of good workers to take up the slack. On the other hand, if you have a small business with 10 or fewer staff, then everyone needs to pull their weight if the company is going to succeed. If one worker slacks off or doesn’t turn up, you have lost 10% or more of your workforce. This can have a massive impact on a small business that is trying to grow.



The key to dealing with employee performance is to recruit good workers and then hang on to them. If they are truly capable, then they can probably get a job anywhere, including a rival company, so you want to give them a good reason to stay.





