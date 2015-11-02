17
This is Why You Should Still Take Business Trips

This is Why You Should Still Take Business Trips
From http://yourbizresource.org 4 days ago
Made Hot by: blogexpert on July 27, 2018 8:21 am
Whilst travelling to meet business contacts obviously incurs greater costs than simply connecting with them via a mobile or PC screen, there are compelling reasons why business trips are still essential. Here is why you should continue to make them.



Comments


Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Ivan: Have you been on some business trips lately? I want to do international business trips in the future. If you source a products that is outside your local destination, it is good to visit the vendor and have a face-to-face meeting. I did that in 1992, visiting manufacturers of floppy discs, and tea traders, in Hong Kong and Taiwan R.O.C.
