These 10 Books Will Inspire People to Give You Whatever You WantPosted by stillwagon428 under Management
From https://smallbiztrends.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: problogger78 on June 8, 2018 11:36 am
Motivation, influence and persuasion are more important than you might think. We are all at least part time influencers, motivators and persuaders in some aspect of life whether it’s convincing a toddler to eat her vegetables or closing a six-figure deal, motivation, influence and persuasion skills are something we can all stand to upgrade. Here’s a list of 10 books to help you become a more effective motivator, influencer and persuader.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Cecil Wampler @CecilWampler Studies Workplace Psychology
You may have sometimes felt your boss, co-workers or employees needed a therapist. But did you know there is a … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments
2 hours 40 minutes ago