16
Vote
0 Comment

Theory and practice

Theory and practice - https://corporatecoachgroup.com Avatar Posted by CorporateCoachG under Management
From https://corporatecoachgroup.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: sundaydriver on August 30, 2018 3:35 pm
You can make a certain amount of progress using trial and error, but it can be fraught with danger. To achieve a more reliable and successful outcome, it is far better to use a proper theory and intelligent practice. So what is a proper theory?



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Martina Iring @martinairing Dumps Desk Job for Dream

It's a popular fantasy. After working that same old soul sucking job for year after year, one day 9-to-5ers simply … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Sian Phillips

Sian Phillips Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Share your small business tips with the community!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop