The Importance of Selling to Your Existing CustomersPosted by stillwagon428 under Management
From https://smallbiztrends.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: problogger78 on December 16, 2017 1:26 am
Jamie Domenici of Salesforce details why you need to keep selling to existing customers after they make their first purchase.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Lisa Buben @Lisapatb Will Inspire Your Business
Lisa Buben knows there's no such thing as a free lunch. But she might never have broken into online marketing without … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments