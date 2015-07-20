A platform business model capitalizes on the interaction between producers and consumers. Here are five pillars of a successful platform business.
The 5 Pillars of a Platform BusinessPosted by ivanpw under Management
From http://www.smbceo.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: steefen on January 16, 2018 9:47 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
How To Make Sure Sponsored Content Gets Clicked
If you're trying to get visitors to click your sponsored content, try using an image with a celebrity or with eye … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments
9 hours ago