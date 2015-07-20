In a speech at BIMobject LIVe 2017, did Stefan Engeseth give hands-on Sharkonomics advice to 300 leaders of the construction industry, on how to maneuver the changes that lie ahead and turn the process of digitalization into a process of success – shark style.



Some points from my speech:

• Digitalisation is an iceberg.

• If the industry doesn’t adapt, it will sink like Titanic.

• In nature, sharks have to move to survive. But in business, most market leaders don’t move because they are stuck in history. That’s why eventually they too become shark food.

