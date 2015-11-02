17
Stay On Top of Work With Stefan Engeseth [podcast]

I had a pleasure of talking with Stefan Engeseth, an author, consultant, speaker and Guest Professor. Stefan is an inspiring and open person who based his book “Sharkonomics” on the evolution and behavior of sharks.

Listen to our conversation, learn what sharks have in common with project management, and why it is important to keep the kid inside of us alive.

Enjoy the podcast and let me know in comments what you think about Stefan’s tips!





