Prepare for an Exodus of Business Owners

Prepare for an Exodus of Business Owners Avatar Posted by cbrendlinger under Management
From http://www.awakeat2oclock.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: Webdev1 on March 22, 2018 11:10 am
Throughout their lives, baby boomers have had a profound impact on our society. One key reason for their large influence is the sheer size of their generation, which is estimated to be about 76 million people.

According to John Dini, a prominent exit planning strategist and author of the book “Your Exit Map,” Baby Boomers formed businesses at a rate 250 percent greater than the norm from 1976 to 1985 — a rate that hasn’t been approached since. Dini discovered these statistics after reviewing data from the Small Business Administration, the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Labor.




