Smartphones and mobile connections have literally changed the game for small businesses, no doubt.

They’re the ultimate weapon these days in business. They keep you and your employees connected just about anywhere you are. They perform so many functions yet it seems the last thing you need them for these days is a phone call.

And despite the costs that may come with them, they’re almost invaluable to many small businesses. But are they so valuable to your company that you’re willing to pay to outfit employees with a mobile phone for work purposes?

