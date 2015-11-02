Having some fury friends around in the office might certainly have a number of positives yet at the same time it cannot be denying that there are some drawbacks of this system as well. Over here we will present before not merely the pros and cons of whether having a ‘no pets policy’ in the office is a good thing or not. In addition to this, the topic of whether having animals around in the work place to relieve stress is really effective or not, will also be addressed. So if you are a manager in the office wondering what you should do in this regard, then be sure to continue reading!

