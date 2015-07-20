16
Vote
0 Comment

Outsource Like a Boss: Trivinia Barber

Outsource Like a Boss: Trivinia Barber Avatar Posted by GayJanczunskikji under Management
From https://www.optimizedgeek.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: centrifugePR on July 6, 2018 11:18 am
For many of us, itâ€™s hard to let go of control of many aspects of our business. Whether itâ€™s our email inbox or our blog posts, itâ€™s never easy to relinquish control. Imagine how much easier life would be, though, if you knew you could go on sabbatical for six months and your business wouldnâ€™t miss a beat. When you have the right team of virtual assistants, your business can operate with minimal input from you. This means you can focus on the things that you actually need to do (like your videos or podcasts) and have your team do everything else (like your blog posts and audio editing).



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Hurray Jenny How: BizSugar Contributor of the Week

Hurray for Jenny How, our BizSugar "Contributor of the Week." If you haven't stopped by her cool and informative … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Ti Roberts

Ti Roberts Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Share your small business tips with the community!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop