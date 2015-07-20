For many of us, itâ€™s hard to let go of control of many aspects of our business. Whether itâ€™s our email inbox or our blog posts, itâ€™s never easy to relinquish control. Imagine how much easier life would be, though, if you knew you could go on sabbatical for six months and your business wouldnâ€™t miss a beat. When you have the right team of virtual assistants, your business can operate with minimal input from you. This means you can focus on the things that you actually need to do (like your videos or podcasts) and have your team do everything else (like your blog posts and audio editing).

