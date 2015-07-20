16
Vote
1 Comment
Many people believe themselves to be multitasking masters, but could it all be in their heads? Learn why multitasking is hurting your brain.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
8 hours ago

I am reading this post and drinking tea at the same time! ;)

I have been trying for some time to be focused on single tasks, and it is working in a good way.

Have you read any book on single-tasking?
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Tim Jahn Gives an Intimate Look at Entrepreneurship

What's better than gaining top entrepreneurial advice for yourself and your own personal ventures? How about … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Ti Roberts

Ti Roberts Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Share your small business tips with the community!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop