Multitasking: Why It Doesn't Work and What You Can Do About ItPosted by stillwagon428 under Management
Many people believe themselves to be multitasking masters, but could it all be in their heads? Learn why multitasking is hurting your brain.
Comments
8 hours ago
I have been trying for some time to be focused on single tasks, and it is working in a good way.
Have you read any book on single-tasking?