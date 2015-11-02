29
Joe Galvin of Vistage: Leadership is the Art of Execution

Joe Galvin of Vistage: Leadership is the Art of Execution
Joe Galvin, Vistage’s Chief Research Officer, shares some of the key takeaways from the latest survey, including why there is so much optimism among small business owners, why they’re looking to add employees, why 2018 will be a year to increase investments in their businesses and why there’s more to leadership than providing motivation and inspiration.




Written by lyceum
11 hours ago

How is the Wall Street Journal Vistage Small Business CEO Confidence Index corresponding to the PMI (Purchaser Managers' Index)?
