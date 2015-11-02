Job Seekers Can Now Apply to Your Facebook Job Posting Right from the SitePosted by stillwagon428 under Management
Job seekers can now use Facebook to search and apply at local businesses directly on the site in more than 40 countries around the world. This gives small businesses a whole new way to recruit talent.
