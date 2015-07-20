17
Vote
0 Comment

Initial Coin Offerings Can Issue Social Change, Too

Initial Coin Offerings Can Issue Social Change, Too Avatar Posted by causecast under Management
From https://www.causecast.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: steefen on October 31, 2017 9:28 am
Something truly disruptive has been emerging in the world of social impact: the rise of digital currencies and blockchain technology as tools for accelerating change.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Meet Ronika Khanna: BizSugar "Contributor of the Week"

Did you ever feel unfulfilled in your job and as if life could be offering you more. These are the exact … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop