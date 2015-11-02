How to tell apart amateurs from the ones that know what they’re doing (Posted by lyceum under Management
From http://www.10years9jobs.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: businessgross on January 8, 2018 11:12 am
There I was between job #5 and #6 and I scored an interview with a local university that I was pretty excited about. Ever since completing my uni degrees I somehow thought it’d be great to work for a university. Kind of like my chance to give back. I know, old-school thinking, but this was me about 8 years ago now.
After getting that call for the interview, I remember I instantly started to feel nervous. The interview was with one of the more prestigious universities and I straight away thought, maybe I’m not good enough.
After getting that call for the interview, I remember I instantly started to feel nervous. The interview was with one of the more prestigious universities and I straight away thought, maybe I’m not good enough.
Who Voted for this Story
-
lyceum
-
sundaydriver
-
advertglobal
-
servpronortheastbergencounty
-
leonesimmy
-
luvhealthcare
-
DigiTechBlog
-
CandisF
-
AmyJordan
-
sundaydriver
-
Copysugar
-
leonesimmy
-
MarketWiz
-
Digitaladvert
-
LimeWood
-
businessgross
-
brutusreportblogspot
-
2011tax
-
eScoutRoom
-
ISMagazine
-
FastSwings
-
2010Taxes
-
2012Taxes
-
2012tax
-
GotFreeBusinessCards2
-
2013Taxes
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Carolyn Higgins: From Layoff to Living the Dream
We've all heard people say that losing a particular job may have been the best thing that ever happened to … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments