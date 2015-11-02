If your customers are slow payers, your profitable and growing business could face cash flow problems—and possibly go under. Here's how to prevent this from happening.
How to Prevent Cash Flow ProblemsPosted by brianamorgaine under Management
From http://articles.bplans.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: businessgross on August 25, 2017 7:22 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Adam Gottlieb @FrugalEntrepren Schools Businesses with Real Life Experience
While most other high school kids were simply worried about passing math and physics or finding a job for the summer, … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments