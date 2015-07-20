How to Get Organized at WorkPosted by stillwagon428 under Management
From https://smallbiztrends.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: kingofcontent92 on March 12, 2017 3:30 pm
Organization can come in many different forms for small businesses. If you work in an office, then your organization needs are likely to be different than someone who runs a store or a restaurant. But there are some basics that are important to keep in mind no matter where you work.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
BizSugar "Contributor" Found Partner Online
Meet our most recent BizSugar "Contributor of the Week" on Facebook Jim Armstrong of Get Busy Media. Jim not only runs … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments
2 hours 18 minutes ago