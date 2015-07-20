16
Vote
1 Comment
Amazon rose to such astronomical popularity by offering what customers wanted — fast delivery, low prices, great customer service, and the option to ditch regular trips to physical stores in favor of the convenience of shopping from their own homes. This might sound like a death sentence for brick-and-mortar stores trying to compete, there’s actually a lot that small business owners can learn from this retail giant. In fact, there are things that you can offer that even Amazon can’t compete with.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by Diggdigital
2 hours ago

hi Very Nice

https://www.bluewelthost.com/
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Woo-hoo! Contributor of the Week: Peter Masters

If you want to know how becoming a contributing member of BizSugar.com and a member of our BizSugar community on … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Ti Roberts

Ti Roberts Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop