How To Create An In-Store Experience That Beats Out AmazonPosted by stillwagon428 under Management
From https://smallbiztrends.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: SimplySmallBiz on September 20, 2018 10:59 am
Amazon rose to such astronomical popularity by offering what customers wanted — fast delivery, low prices, great customer service, and the option to ditch regular trips to physical stores in favor of the convenience of shopping from their own homes. This might sound like a death sentence for brick-and-mortar stores trying to compete, there’s actually a lot that small business owners can learn from this retail giant. In fact, there are things that you can offer that even Amazon can’t compete with.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Woo-hoo! Contributor of the Week: Peter Masters
If you want to know how becoming a contributing member of BizSugar.com and a member of our BizSugar community on … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments
2 hours ago
https://www.bluewelthost.com/