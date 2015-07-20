How to Create a Style Guide to Improve Business Consistency (with 8 Examples)Posted by kimonos under Management
From https://www.process.st 2 days ago
Made Hot by: SimplySmallBiz on January 14, 2018 1:30 pm
These different guides all have the same goal: to standardize the way a team works, and improve the consistency of their output. This means less time spent on revisions, in edit mode, and giving corrections. It means that all work turned in is as close to a final version as it can be. That alone drastically cuts the costs of operating.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Jeffrey Fabian: Contributor of the Week
Our latest BizSugar Contributor of the Week is a real legal eagle as well as an entrepreneur. While already … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments