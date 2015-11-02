How to Create a Business Culture that Stands Up to ScrutinyPosted by lyceum under Management
The concept of social responsibility has been part of companies’ operations for a while now. But while social responsibility was once seen as being green or donating to charitable organizations, it’s taking on a broader meaning these days.
Perhaps due to constant sharing on social media, consumers — especially millennials and younger — have come to expect transparency from companies they do business with. TrendWatching.com has dubbed the trend Glass Box Brands. Now, the expectation of transparency is extending to corporate culture. In other words, your customers are paying as much attention to how you treat your employees as to how you treat the planet.
Here’s what you need to know to survive and thrive under the microscope.
