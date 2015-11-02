How do you decide which people you help grow?Posted by lyceum under Management
But how do you decide which people you help grow?
As I mentioned in blog post #44 for the next couple of weeks I really want to focus on how does one go about identifying the right people to have on your team. The ones that you want to help grow or work alongside. The ones you want to invest your time and energy in. And sometimes the thing that can confuse the situation the most is if the person your dealing with is nice. And I mean one of those people that are really, really nice. Yes, they’re humble. Yes, not only can they get the job done without insulting the shit out of everyone, but people look forward to working with them.
But is this enough if they’re not hungry? From what I’ve seen definitely not. Here’s why.
