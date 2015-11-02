Fyre Festival: 4 business lessons from the worst music festival everPosted by Workopolis under Management
From http://hiring.workopolis.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: maestro68 on May 4, 2017 11:57 pm
Enjoying reading about the Fyre Festival debacle? As it happens, there's also a lot that business owners can learn from it. Here are four lessons from the worst music festival ever.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Dan Woods @Mentorship4U Builds Community for Professionals
Imagine a network of business professionals sharing valuable information for every step in the career … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments