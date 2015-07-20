17
Vote
2 Comment
Is the lack of time management killing you? It can happen to the most organized person or team, and if you don't implement a strategy, you'll soon be overwhelmed by uncompleted tasks. You can’t run a successful business if you consistently fail to cross items off your ‘to-do’ list, but how do you accomplish that task without help? And your failure to get things done, means that you will have more things to do the next day, then catching up becomes a significant problem. But there are apps for everything these days, and some of them are so good, they will help you check off your to-do-list with killer efficiency. Check out these five apps, decide which one might work best for you, and start boosting your profit margins by getting more work done.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by tabithajeannaylor
4 hours ago

I have not - can you shoot me the link? Would LOVE to check it out!
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Tabitha: Have you listened to my podcast conversation with the co-founder of Chrometa, Brett Owens?
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Michele Welch: BizSugar "Contributor of the Week"

Woo-hoo! It's that time again. So, please put your hands together (or better yet, give us a nice tweet, Facebook … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Ti Roberts

Ti Roberts Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Share your small business tips with the community!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop