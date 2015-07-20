Is the lack of time management killing you? It can happen to the most organized person or team, and if you don't implement a strategy, you'll soon be overwhelmed by uncompleted tasks. You can’t run a successful business if you consistently fail to cross items off your ‘to-do’ list, but how do you accomplish that task without help? And your failure to get things done, means that you will have more things to do the next day, then catching up becomes a significant problem. But there are apps for everything these days, and some of them are so good, they will help you check off your to-do-list with killer efficiency. Check out these five apps, decide which one might work best for you, and start boosting your profit margins by getting more work done.

