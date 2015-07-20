Four of the Top Time Management Apps on the MarketPosted by tabithajeannaylor under Management
From https://www.tabithanaylor.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: profmarketing on October 28, 2017 5:48 pm
Is the lack of time management killing you? It can happen to the most organized person or team, and if you don't implement a strategy, you'll soon be overwhelmed by uncompleted tasks. You can’t run a successful business if you consistently fail to cross items off your ‘to-do’ list, but how do you accomplish that task without help? And your failure to get things done, means that you will have more things to do the next day, then catching up becomes a significant problem. But there are apps for everything these days, and some of them are so good, they will help you check off your to-do-list with killer efficiency. Check out these five apps, decide which one might work best for you, and start boosting your profit margins by getting more work done.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Michele Welch: BizSugar "Contributor of the Week"
Woo-hoo! It's that time again. So, please put your hands together (or better yet, give us a nice tweet, Facebook … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments
4 hours ago
4 hours ago