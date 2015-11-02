A 2015 Gallup Poll of 7,272 U.S. adults found that at some point in their career, one in two had left their job to get away from their manager. Only one in three people are engaged at work, and managers account for at least 70 percent of the variance in employee engagement scores. How can managers engage and motivate their employees? The key may be striving to be more than a “boss” and becoming a “leader.”

