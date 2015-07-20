Some innovation needs to be aimed at improving processes, efficiency, and profitability. But when it comes to digital transformation, changes must revolve around human beings and their expectations.
Let’s go through a quick overview of the steps that companies need to go through in order to start a change management process that leads to the creation of a better human experience.
Digitization 2.0: Moving From Customer Experience to Human ExperiencePosted by swarmcontent under Management
From https://blog.userlane.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: centrifugePR on August 3, 2018 12:55 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Steve Chou: BizSugar Contributor of the Week
We're pleased to welcome Steve Chou, BizSugar "Contributor of the Week" on Facebook to the list of BizSugar members … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments