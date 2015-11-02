19
Coping With Stress

Coping With Stress
It is important to learn how to handle stress, because you cannot avoid all stressful situations. You can handle stress by compartmentalising your mind and by breaking your experience into clear, distinct and separate compartments.




Written by lyceum
2 hours 17 minutes ago

Chris: Your post came at the right time. I am copying with stress, right now! ;)
