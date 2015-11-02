Communication Skills: Clear, Rational and PositivePosted by CorporateCoachG under Management
From https://corporatecoachgroup.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: Digitaladvert on May 17, 2018 10:02 am
Do people always understand what you mean, or do you leave ambiguities in your message? Learn how to make your communication clear, rational and positive, in order to engage people and get your ideas across and accepted.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Dhiraj Das @linktons Brings Passion to the Web
The story of how Dhiraj Das brought Linktons.com to the Web is a reminder of how important passion becomes when … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments